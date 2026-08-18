Nike winter jackets for women: power through in any conditions
Built for cold-weather movement
When temperatures drop, our women's winter jackets are made to work as hard as you do. From tough training sessions and must-win team fixtures to morning commutes and everyday plans, our winter coats for women keep you protected. Choose insulated puffers for a cosy wear with an iconic silhouette. If you're heading out for a run, our lightweight running jackets are designed to go the distance. Need to layer up for the coldest conditions? We have options in neat silhouettes that lock in your body's natural heat. Each piece is shaped to help you stay covered without feeling held back. Pick out slim, streamlined shapes for mid layers, or opt for oversized designs for your outerwear.
Warmth that works hard
Cold weather asks more from your layers. OurTherma-FIT technology helps manage your body’s natural heat so you can stay warm in low temperatures. Therma-FIT ADV takes that principle further. It uses body-mapped engineering to target the greatest insulation where you need it most. Once you start to sweat, moisture-wicking properties draw away the dampness from your skin. That means you won't become chilled by your own perspiration. For protection in the coldest conditions, look for quilted and down-filled designs.
Defence against the elements
Winter conditions can shift quickly, so your jacket should be ready. That's why we developed our Storm-FIT technology. It helps resist wind and raindrops, keeping you more comfortable as you power through. Storm-FIT ADV adds advanced weather protection that's made with outdoor training and active adventures in mind. Expect water-repellent finishes that actively keep off droplets, and draught-resistant properties that cut down on the chill. When the sun comes out again, packable jackets and gilets make it easy to carry your layers with you.
Ready for training, runs and team sport
For movement that builds heat, choose women’s winter jackets that balance coverage and breathability. Running jackets and gilets offer lightweight protection without unnecessary bulk. Plus, our Dri-FIT technology helps move sweat away from your skin to the surface of the garment where it can dry fast. That means you can shed excess warmth quickly, and feel focused and comfortable for longer. Need to stay warm on the touchline or in the dugout? Go for longline quilted coats that are made for wrapping up against the chill.
Make the most of your downtime
Performance matters, but winter layers need to feel good off the clock too. We have high-pile fleece jackets to bring a soft, plush handfeel for relaxed days and easy layering. Meanwhile, our hooded woven jackets keep the aesthetic clean while adding practical coverage. Pockets give you space for cold hands and small essentials. For targeted warmth around your core, choose sleeveless gilets. They layer neatly over hoodies, sweatshirts or long-sleeve tops, and leave your arms free. Look out for our iconic Nike Swoosh that gives your garment its premium finishing touch.