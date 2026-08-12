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Basketball Low Top Shoes

(93)
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Sold Out
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
CHF 105
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium
Men's shoes
CHF 160
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
+2
Just In
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 155
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
CHF 105
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
CHF 94.95
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Precision 8 Low
Nike Precision 8 Low Men's Basketball Shoes
Nike Precision 8 Low
Men's Basketball Shoes
CHF 85
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
CHF 150
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
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A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 125
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
CHF 145
Kobe XI Elite Protro
Kobe XI Elite Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe XI Elite Protro
Basketball Shoes
CHF 240
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+5
Just In
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+3
Just In
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
CHF 195
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 70
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 130
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 125
Jordan Triangle Quai 54
Jordan Triangle Quai 54 Basketball Shoes
Jordan Triangle Quai 54
Basketball Shoes
CHF 160
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
CHF 210
Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Just In
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 94.95
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Giannis Immortality 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 85
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
CHF 220
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
CHF 150
Jordan Triangle
Jordan Triangle Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Triangle
Basketball Shoes
CHF 160
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 135
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Just In
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
CHF 220
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Younger Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 57
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 230
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack'
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 145
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 64.95
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 52
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 135
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
CHF 64.95
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 170
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
CHF 115
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
CHF 210
Nike Force 1
Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Force 1
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
CHF 160
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Court Vision SE
Nike Court Vision SE Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision SE
Men's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 115
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 170
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
CHF 57
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium
Men's Shoes
CHF 99.95
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
CHF 170
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 125
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Baby & Toddler Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Baby & Toddler Shoes
CHF 52
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Younger Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 57
Nike Court Vision Low Suede
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low Suede
Men's Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Baby & Toddler Shoes
CHF 70
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
CHF 64.95
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 170
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
CHF 115
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
CHF 210
Nike Force 1
Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Force 1
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
CHF 160
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Court Vision SE
Nike Court Vision SE Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision SE
Men's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 115
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 170
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
CHF 57
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium
Men's Shoes
CHF 99.95
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
CHF 170
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 125
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Baby & Toddler Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Baby & Toddler Shoes
CHF 52
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Younger Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 57
Nike Court Vision Low Suede
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low Suede
Men's Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Baby & Toddler Shoes
CHF 70