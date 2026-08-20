  1. Basketball
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Women's Basketball Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(6)
Gender 
(1)
Women
Shop By Price 
(0)
Athletes 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Basketball
Fit 
(0)
Material weight 
(0)
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
CHF 99.95
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
CHF 115
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Fleece Crew
Nike WNBA 30th
Fleece Crew
CHF 85
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
CHF 105
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 80
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
CHF 85