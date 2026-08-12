Teen Clothes & Junior Clothes

(605)
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
CHF 75
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
CHF 64.95
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
CHF 42
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 50
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Trousers
CHF 80
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 30
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
CHF 35
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
CHF 70
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
CHF 27
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
CHF 27
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 50
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
CHF 27
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 160
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
CHF 85
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 99.95
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 37
Brazil 2026 Match Away
Brazil 2026 Match Away Older Kids' Jordan Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Match Away
Older Kids' Jordan Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
CHF 160
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
CHF 70
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
CHF 57
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 52
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 32
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 160
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
CHF 160
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
CHF 50
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
CHF 99.95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
CHF 22
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 50
F.C. Barcelona
F.C. Barcelona Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
F.C. Barcelona
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
CHF 30
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 35
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 30
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 105
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Dash
Nike Dash Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dash
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
CHF 32
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
CHF 70
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
CHF 70
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
CHF 57
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 52
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 32
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 160
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
CHF 160
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
CHF 50
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
CHF 99.95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
CHF 22
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 50
F.C. Barcelona
F.C. Barcelona Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
F.C. Barcelona
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
CHF 30
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 35
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 30
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 105
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Dash
Nike Dash Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dash
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
CHF 32
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
CHF 70

Clothes for teens and juniors: ready for sport and everyday movement

From PE days to weekend plans, our teen clothes help older kids stay ready for every move. Explore apparel that can handle warm-ups, cooldowns and the journey in between, with easy layers, soft fabrics and fits that let them move their way.


Look out for our junior clothing that features Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material wicks sweat away from their skin for faster evaporation to keep them fresh and snug. When the weather turns, water-repellent finishes help shield them from light rain, and UV protection adds coverage for time in the Great Outdoors. Meanwhile, Nike Tech Fleece designs deliver lightweight warmth without bulk. Club Fleece and French Terry feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, making them strong picks for everyday wear.


At Nike, we know teen clothes need to keep up with their changing plans. That's why we have standard fits for a classic feel, oversized cuts for extra room, slim layers for easy stacking and woven pieces when they need durability. Cargo trousers, open-hem joggers and training shorts give their legs space to stretch, sprint and relax. Find full-zip hoodies and tracksuit jackets that make temperature changes simple, from early starts to late finishes. If they're looking for apparel that works beyond sport, mix performance pieces with lifestyle staples for school runs, travel and downtime. Breathable materials, secure pockets, ribbed cuffs and adjustable waistbands help make every outfit easy to add to their daily rotation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.