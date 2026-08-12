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Older Kids Tops & T-Shirts

Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
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Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
CHF 50
Nike Multi Renew
Nike Multi Renew Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
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Nike Multi Renew
Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 35
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
CHF 32
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 30
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
CHF 27
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
CHF 30
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 99.95
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
CHF 27
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 52
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
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Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
CHF 22
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Polo Top
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Polo Top
CHF 55
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
CHF 37
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 52
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football T-Shirt
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football T-Shirt
CHF 32
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 99.95
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 60
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
CHF 35
Brazil 2026 Match Away
Brazil 2026 Match Away Older Kids' Jordan Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Match Away
Older Kids' Jordan Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
CHF 160
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
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Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 99.95