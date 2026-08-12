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Older Kids' & Teen Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
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Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+8
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
CHF 52
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Quarter-Zip Top
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Nike Air
Older Kids' Quarter-Zip Top
CHF 70
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
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Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
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Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
CHF 105
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 105
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Kobe All-Star Weekend Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
CHF 85
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
CHF 70
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
CHF 64.95
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
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Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
CHF 57
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
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Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
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Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
CHF 45
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
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Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
CHF 70
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 64.95

Hoodies for teens: cosy, comfortable and iconic

Whether they’re heading to school or hanging out with friends, you can keep them feeling their best with our hoodies for teens. Expect roomy shapes made for easy layering and soft fabric that supports their every move. A wide range of colours and prints means they can pick something to suit their unique style—and the iconic Nike Swoosh adds a premium pop to many of our designs. Look out for options with drawstring ties at the hood, so young athletes can adjust them to get their perfect fit.


When cold weather strikes, make sure they stay cosy with teen hoodies featuring our innovative Therma-FIT technology. The smart fabric works to trap their natural body heat between the fibres, so they get an extra layer of warmth without excess weight. Our materials are both soft and flexible, so future sports stars can move in all directions—and feel great doing it.


In changing conditions, tops with a zip-up fastening make it easy to layer up or let extra heat out. Plus, practical pockets are ideal for keeping essentials close as well as warming hands up during cold snaps. When it’s time to train, ultra-lightweight options are perfect for keeping teens warm, without getting in the way of their game.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sweatshirts for teens with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.