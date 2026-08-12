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Nike Black Friday Golf Deals 2026

(36)
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
29% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Tartan Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Tartan Cap
26% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
29% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
29% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
29% off
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Dri-FIT Chest-Logo Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Dri-FIT Chest-Logo Golf Polo
28% off
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3 Golf Shoes
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Golf Shoes
29% off
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
28% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
29% off
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Golf Top
29% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
29% off
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes
29% off
Jordan Spizike G
Jordan Spizike G Golf Shoes
Jordan Spizike G
Golf Shoes
29% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Unlined Dri-FIT Golf Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Unlined Dri-FIT Golf Dress
29% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Golf Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Golf Skirt
29% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Oversized Golf Wind Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Oversized Golf Wind Vest
29% off
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Men's Loose Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tartan
Men's Loose Golf Trousers
29% off
Jordan Air Rev
Jordan Air Rev Golf Shoes
Jordan Air Rev
Golf Shoes
29% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
28% off
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
29% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
28% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Sleeveless Jumper
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Sleeveless Jumper
29% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
29% off
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's 5-Pocket Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's 5-Pocket Golf Trousers
29% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
29% off
Nike Free Golf NN
Nike Free Golf NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free Golf NN
Golf Shoes
29% off
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Men's Loose Golf Top
Nike Tartan
Men's Loose Golf Top
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Polo
29% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Golf Trousers
29% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
29% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
29% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Loose-Fit Golf T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Loose-Fit Golf T-Shirt
22% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
28% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
29% off
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's 5-Pocket Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's 5-Pocket Golf Trousers
29% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
29% off
Nike Free Golf NN
Nike Free Golf NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free Golf NN
Golf Shoes
29% off
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Men's Loose Golf Top
Nike Tartan
Men's Loose Golf Top
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Polo
29% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Golf Trousers
29% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
29% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
29% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Loose-Fit Golf T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Loose-Fit Golf T-Shirt
22% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
28% off

Nike Black Friday golf sale: experience total comfort

Explore our Nike Black Friday golf sale now for high-quality gear. From gilets and jackets to shoes and caps, each piece is designed to help you play at your best.

Upgrade your footwear with our Nike Black Friday golf shoe deals. Shoes with Nike React foam deliver a smooth, bouncy stride without weighing you down. Plus, shoes with external heel counters stabilise your stance as you transition into your downswing. When the mercury drops, choose tops, jackets and gilets made with Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology. The cosy fabric manages your body's natural heat, so you stay warmer outdoors. And when the game heats up, look for trousers, skirts, and shorts with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This sweat-wicking material keeps you dry and comfortable, so you can play without distractions.

You'll also find lightweight, durable gloves in our Nike Black Friday golf sale. Made from stretchy fabrics, they'll let you move naturally – and play in comfort. So, check out our Nike Black Friday golf deals today and refresh your kit.