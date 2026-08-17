Nike ACG tights & trousers: scale every challenge with ease
Wind and rain are no match for Nike ACG trousers. Whether you're scaling a mountain or smashing your park run, our technology puts you at the top of your game. We're talking stretchy fabric that allows you to move with ease, along with heat-locking fibres that keep your muscles cosy. On the chilliest days, reach for trousers featuring Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology. This combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions—from taped seams to stretchy cuffs and plush fleece. That means you stay cosy without excess bulk, so nothing is holding you back.
Stay dry in a downpour when you choose ACG trousers with a water-repellent finish. Styles with zipped pockets help keep your belongings dry, too. Elasticated waistbands create a comfortable fit and stop moisture from creeping in when you're on the move. Look out for sturdy belt loops that can be used to attach a carabiner—so you have everything you need for the challenge ahead. For added durability, go for trousers with reinforced patches at the knees, which give you added resistance to abrasion during extended wear. You'll spot our iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, bringing a premium pop to your outfit. And sizes for all ages mean that everyone can be part of the expedition.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike ACG trousers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.