      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Men's Running Tights

      CHF 64.95

      Highly Rated

      Keep up the pace with the Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Tights.They feature a stretchy design that helps you run without restriction.With plenty of pockets, they let you bring your essentials along for your miles.This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: CZ8830-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
      • Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'5" (196cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (10)

      4.5 Stars

      • Soo comfy

        DavidW383251015 - 03 Feb 2022

        I can only add to the others. Reaally comfortable and the zippers on the bottom make it SO much easier to put them on. I like the reflective stripes to stay visible on the street. Back pocket fits even large phones nicely . Bought size S at 178cm 70kg and they fit just right. Gonna purchase another pair

      • Best tights ever!

        d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16 Jan 2022

        THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!

      • Fällt größer aus

        VictoriaK564236338 - 05 Jan 2022

        Die Tights an sich ist super und bequem. Die fällt aber zu groß auf. Mein Mann trägt eigentlich immer Tights in Größe L, bei diesem Modell dürfte er aber auf Größe M umsteigen. Mir persönlich gefällt den Gurtbereich. Bei anderen Tights hier auf der Webseite ist nur eine Gummi drauf. Bei diesem Modell ist noch richtigen doppelten Gurt eingenäht. Und lange Zips an den Seiten unten finde ich gut. Die Strapazierfähigkeit kann man noch nicht bewerten, wir haben die Bestellung mit der Größe M (die Größe wo anderes gefunden) nur Heute erhalten