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Nike Blazer Shoes & Trainers

(3)
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
CHF 110
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
Skate Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
CHF 110

Nike Blazer: an old-school classic with a modern twist

An instant everyday staple since its launch in 1972, the Nike Blazer trainer offers a clean design which has maintained its iconic status ever since. Maturing from a simple canvas high top, the Nike Blazer has been re-imagined with new colourways and materials countless times. One thing is clear – it was a classic from day one.

With simplicity, comfort and a retro Swoosh, the Nike Blazer Mid 77 presents old-school hoop styling with a modern update. Stitched overlays and exposed foam details on the tongue give a vintage look, while updated colour accents and prints add a contemporary feel.

With a legendary design, it's no wonder that the Nike Blazer is the go-to trainer for skaters and sneakerheads alike. Synthetic and real leather uppers deliver on durability, for a shoe that you can wear all day, every day. The construction fuses the outsole to the midsole, creating a streamlined look and a comfortable, flexible feel. Nike Blazer 77 trainers with herringbone pattern solid-rubber soles give traction and grip with every step.