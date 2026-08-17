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Nike Air Max Trainers, Sneakers & Shoes

(155)
Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams
Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max Plus By Nico Williams
Custom Shoes
CHF 240
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 120
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
CHF 185
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 120
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
CHF 150
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
CHF 185
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoe
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 90 Tech
Nike Air Max 90 Tech Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 90 Tech
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 155
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's Shoes
CHF 230
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
CHF 185
Air Max 90 LTR
Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes
Air Max 90 LTR
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Baby & Toddler Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Baby & Toddler Shoes
CHF 85
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Baby & Toddler Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Baby & Toddler Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
CHF 230
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Baby & Toddler Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Baby & Toddler Shoes
CHF 85
Nike Air Max '95
Nike Air Max '95 Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max '95
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Max Dn
Shoes
CHF 200
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 155
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's Shoes
CHF 230
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
CHF 185
Air Max 90 LTR
Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes
Air Max 90 LTR
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Baby & Toddler Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Baby & Toddler Shoes
CHF 85
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Baby & Toddler Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Baby & Toddler Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
CHF 230
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Baby & Toddler Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Baby & Toddler Shoes
CHF 85
Nike Air Max '95
Nike Air Max '95 Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max '95
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Max Dn
Shoes
CHF 200

Nike Air Max sneakers, shoes and trainers: bold style meets comfort

Nike Air Max, made for motion


Nike Air Max trainers, sneakers and shoes bring cushioning you can see and feel to every step. These styles are built on Nike Air technology, with pressurised air cushioning positioned where your foot needs soft, responsive support. Visible Air units give each pair its signature look, while foam-cushioned soles deliver a smooth ride from first wear. Choose bold modern silhouettes or low-top pairs for everyday wear. To tap into a heritage vibe, opt for the classic Air Max 90. Whether you're heading to the gym or walking across town, Air Max delivers comfort with a sport-led edge.


Cushioning that works hard


Underfoot comfort is the secret behind the success of Air Max. The Air unit compresses on impact, then returns to its original shape to help soften each landing. Extra foam around the midsole ensures a stable, cushioned feel, without adding weight, so your steps feel supported. Some designs feature exaggerated heel Air units to achieve a higher platform and a standout look. Others keep the profile lower and lighter for easy daily wear. Grippy rubber outsoles with a Waffle-style traction grid help you move with confidence on uneven surfaces.


Ready for training and active days


Air Max shoes have all activities covered. The blend of cushioning, grip and support makes them a strong choice for studio classes, gym sessions and dance practice, as well as your daily commute. Mesh uppers are cool and breathable, while padded collars boost support around the ankle. Running styles with flexible soles keep your stride feeling natural. For weight training, look for pairs with durable, non-slip outsoles that provide a stable base. These are comfortable to wear before, during and after movement, so you can go from workout to weekend without changing pace.


Comfort for every routine


The Nike Air Max range includes men’s and women’s trainers, kids’ sneakers and statement sandals. That means you can find the fit that works for everything from school runs and travel to busy workdays. Kids’ EasyOn designs have elastic laces and hook-and-loop straps to make getting ready quick, while still achieving a secure feel. Leather-look finishes are clean and durable, while mesh panels keep air flowing. Want something unique? Custom Air Max styles let you choose your own colour combinations and add personalised text.


Style with a performance base


While every pair starts with sport, you'll want to wear yours everywhere. You can combine Nike Air Max sneakers in subtle or bold colours with your training kit, favourite jeans or casual outfits. Premium editions add elevated materials to the mix. OG-inspired styles keep the heritage feel. Bigger, futuristic soles add more impact underfoot. Across the range, the focus stays the same: comfort that's always on call, cushioning that feels smooth and details that demand a second look. Pick the shape that suits your pace, then wear it wherever the day takes you.


Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. To join our journey, choose Nike Air Max styles with the Sustainable Materials tag. Looking for gear made with sustainable materials? Check out our latest apparel made with at least 50% recycled content and shoes made from at least 20% recycled content by weight.