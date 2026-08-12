Father's Day Gifts

Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 120
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
CHF 30
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 42
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
CHF 37
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
CHF 55
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoe
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoe
CHF 135
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
CHF 115
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
CHF 42
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
CHF 22
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
CHF 30
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 42
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
CHF 57
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
CHF 80
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Crew
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Crew
CHF 110
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
CHF 30
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
CHF 64.95
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
29% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
28% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
29% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
29% off

Father's Day gift ideas: give the gift of performance

Show your love for Dad with Father's Day gifts from Nike. Whether he's a committed athlete or just likes to keep active, we've got you covered. Expect sweat-wicking training tops and tanks for the dad who loves hitting the gym. When he's on the go, we've got jackets to keep the warmth in and versatile bags so he can keep his stuff secure. To help him unwind in comfort after a workout, choose relaxed pieces like soft shorts and joggers.

Our Father's Day gift collection features bold designs that stand out, and subtle options for dads who like to keep their look under the radar. Choose a cosy hoodie for chilly days so he can layer up. Our high-performance styles combine functional utility with streetwear flair, so he'll look and feel his best, whether he's on a challenging run or unwinding.

Innovative presents for dad

Make your dad's day extra special with our selection of trainers, sportswear and accessories. Find high-performance materials and comfortable fits, so they can focus on what they enjoy without distractions. On the hunt for gear that's kinder to the planet and your conscience? Look for the Sustainable Materials tag to find pieces made with innovative recycled fabrics.

Whatever his sporting obsession, you'll find options designed to keep him comfortable all day long. Not sure what gear he'll love the most? Choose a Nike gift card so he can choose his favourites.