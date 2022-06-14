The best way to find your optimal running paces is to do a time trial on a track, according to both Dodds and Woods. You want to do a new time trial every training cycle or season, which typically resets when you begin training for a new race or distance.

The distance of the time trial may vary depending on your coach and the length of your race. It also depends on whether or not you're training for a race at all—there is such a thing as finding an optimal pace for fun runs as well. For example, Woods said she instructs her athletes to do a 3K time trial (7.5 laps on a 400-metre track) while Dodds said he recommends running either two miles or a 5K (3.1 miles or 12.5 laps on the track).

Whatever the length of your time trial, one thing is key: the distance should be more than one mile. Woods said any shorter distance is "less telling" when it comes to assessing fitness. Although for those who are just beginning to run regularly, doing a one-mile time trial is a great place to start.

So, how do you do a time trial? Woods recommended running around the track as fast and as well as you can. When you complete your trial, record your finish time and plug it into a pace calculator. Not only will it generate your optimal half marathon and marathon race paces, for example, but it will also propose optimal paces for other training runs (such as recovery and tempo runs) based on your time trial splits. Or, for beginners, a pace calculator can help you get an idea of what pace to aim for as you gradually increase mileage.

Bear in mind that pace calculators propose estimates to help gauge what feels most comfortable to you. This is why having a range is so important—some days your recovery run (or even your tempo run) may be faster than other days. Running with a heart rate monitor can also help you determine what recovery rate is best for you on any given day.

