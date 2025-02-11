How to remove odour from shoes

Going sockless is certain to lead to stinky shoes due to sweat. "Sweating itself isn't creating the odour, but the bacteria [on your skin] like moisture, so they're drawn to a damp environment", says Erica Coviello, a certified personal trainer, RRCA-certified running coach and former science teacher. "The odours come from the waste produced when these microorganisms digest what they're eating".

The right socks will wick moisture away from your skin, keeping your feet drier, thus helping you avoid bacteria growth, according to Coviello. "At the very least, good socks will keep the moisture contained in the sock—which can go right in the wash—rather than in the shoes themselves, as would happen if you ran sockless", she says.

So, what's the best type of sock to prevent too much sweat? According to Nike Product Line Manager Dustin Narde, wool socks are the way to go—and Coviello agrees. "The oils in the wool fibres act as a barrier to bacteria, making them natural odour-fighters", she says. "What's more, lots of people who are allergic to wool or lanolin might find modern wool blends in athletic wear much more comfortable and less likely to irritate them than, say, a traditional Irish jumper".

You should replace your socks every six to 12 months. If you're looking for a solid wool sock, a great option is the Nike Everyday Wool Cushioned Crew Sock ($30). Synthetic materials, like polyester, also wick moisture away from your feet to keep your skin as dry as possible, Coviello says. The Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Sock ($22) is made from a polyester blend and its Nike Dri-FIT technology helps your feet stay dry and comfortable throughout the day, whatever activity you're doing.