The Air Max Dn8: Nike's latest Dynamic Air innovation
Product news
The Air Max Dn8, Nike's latest Air Max release, embraces innovative Dynamic Air technology for unreal cushioning.
Discover how it feels to walk on air with the release of the Nike Air Max Dn8. Innovation is at the core of every Nike design—and this new experiment with Air Max technology is the latest offering in a decades-long line of iconic sneakers. Today, the Air Max Dn8 embraces the illustrious Air Max history while looking forward to the innovations of the future.
"When designing the Dn8, we kept thinking about what makes some of our favourite classic Air Max models so great: that you can put them on and go, and no matter what happens over the course of the day, that shoe is not only going to succeed, it's going to exceed expectations", says Jonathan Kosenick, Lead Designer, Men's Sportswear at Nike. "We wanted to build a shoe that had the same sort of 'go anywhere, do anything' character".
That means a fresh approach to the classic Air Max, drawing on the technologies of elite performance footwear but designed with the aesthetics of moving through everyday life. In an unprecedented approach, the Air Max Dn8 harnesses Nike's Dynamic Air technology through the full length of the foot, allowing for a sustained flow from heel to toe and maximum comfort.
An evolution of its predecessor, the Air Max Dn, the shoe utilises two dual-pressure Air units and eight tubes to respond and offer comfort underfoot as you move. How exactly does it work? It's a dynamic flow: as you transition from heel to toe when walking, the air moves seamlessly through the Air unit, adjusting to offer cushioning and support that you can actively feel beneath you. Like with Nike's elite running shoes, propulsion and comfort were top of mind throughout the design and testing process, and the result is unreal cushioning, flow, sensation and motion.
"For the Dn8, we wanted to be lower to the ground. We wanted to feel more Air. We wanted to improve transition", Kosenick says. "All of those goals led us to design the shoe with eight Air chambers directly in contact with the ground, which allows the chambers to more effectively compress and be way more flexible, delivering a much bouncier, springier sensation that channels a Nike performance footwear approach into a shoe you want to wear every day".
A soft, breathable upper complements the Dynamic Air technology, embodying the ideas of fluidity and motion through a sleek, modern look. Elevated materials deliver a premium feel and standout durability—in tandem with the Air units, the result is a shoe that reshapes the idea of what Air Max footwear can look like.
The Air Max Dn8 will be available in a vibrant pink colourway on SNKRS and at select retail partners on 6 February 2025. The silhouette will be available globally at Nike.com and select retail partners on the release date of 6 March 2025. Additional men's, women's and kids' colourways launch in the following weeks.