Hand washing is a quick, easy and cost-effective way to wash all types of garments, including workout apparel, sports bras, everyday clothing and accessories.

While hand washing is often recommended on the care instructions for delicate fabrics like silk, cashmere and wool, it can be beneficial for many kinds of fabric, including polyester and nylon. Because hand washing is more gentle than machine washing, it can help lengthen the lifespan of your clothing.

For example, when you wash a garment by hand, you don't have to worry about potential snags and tears that can occur in a washing machine with a centre agitator. Plus, hand washing is a useful skill if you don't have access to a washing machine.

Here's how to effectively hand wash clothing in six easy steps.