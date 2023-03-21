American Football gloves are a versatile piece of gear for any player. They protect the hands during tackles and provide grip when throwing and catching the ball. But after days of American football training, they can get dirty with grass stains, sweat and grime.

Just like an American football kit, it's important to clean football gloves regularly to extend their lifespan and keep them fresh. However, due to the grippy material that helps you catch the ball, they shouldn't just be thrown into a washing machine. Hand-washing is the gentlest and safest option. Read on for how to clean American football gloves without losing grip.

(Related: The Best Nike American Football Gloves to Wear This Season)