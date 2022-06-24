How to Start Doing Pull-ups, According to Experts

Pull-ups are one of the most challenging but effective bodyweight moves, recruiting several muscles in the upper body and abdominal region. Despite being thought of as a benchmark for physical fitness, experts agree that the strengthening exercise is no small feat.

"Pull-ups are lifting your entire body weight against gravity in a vertical direction. It's not an easy thing", Alex Piccirilli, a Nike fitness trainer and health coach, said.

While difficult, there are several ways to build up to perform the bodyweight exercise. But to learn how to get better at pull-ups, it's important to identify what muscles are responsible for the exercise to inform your training.