Trainer-approved Leg Day Warm-up Routines to Try

Increase core temperature

Mobilise joints

Activate glutes and core

Rehearse leg-day movement patterns

Whether leg-training day fills you with excitement or dread, the kick-off is likely the same: You want to get to your chosen exercises as quickly as possible. However, making the effort to warm up first not only makes your session more effective, but it also tends to lower your risk of injury and help you get into the right brain-body connection for the workout.

"A good warm-up gets the synovial fluid moving in your knees and hips, which benefits how you move and it also wakes up your nervous system," says Reda Elmardi, CSCS, a strength and conditioning coach in New York City. "This means your brain fires up connectivity to your lower body, making the whole session better."

Here's a look at key benefits like these, along with a leg day warm-up routine worth considering.