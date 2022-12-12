5 Unexpected Benefits of Jumping Jacks

Another perk of Star Jumps: you can turn the intensity up or down, depending on your needs.

"By simply changing the tempo of the exercise—moving quickly or slowly through each rep—or jumping higher [or] incorporating more power, the intensity of the exercise will change", Javens said.

To make Star Jumps more challenging, she suggested grabbing light dumbbells in each hand, which will work the shoulder muscles. Or, you can use mini resistance bands around each ankles to target the outer glutes.

(Related: The Best Resistance Band Exercises for Beginners)

On the other hand, if you need to scale the exercise back, Baini advised modifying Star Jumps by stepping your feet in and out rather than jumping, but still moving the arms the same way.

"This is helpful if you have knee, ankle, hip or lower-back pain or injuries, or if you're new to exercise and starting slowly", she said. Alternatively, she added, you can isolate one area of the body to decrease the intensity by either moving only the arms or only the legs.