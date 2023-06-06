Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Women's Gym Clothes

      Tops & T-ShirtsSports BrasHoodies & SweatshirtsShortsTrousers & TightsJacketsCompression & BaselayerSocks
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Sports 
      (1)
      Training & Gym
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sale
      Nike Indy
      Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Indy
      Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's Top
      CHF 37
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Nike Alate Ellipse Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      CHF 75
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      CHF 45
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 134.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      CHF 57
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      CHF 34.95
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      CHF 33
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      CHF 37
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Women's Twist Cropped Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Women's Twist Cropped Short-Sleeve Top
      CHF 57
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Slim Fit Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Slim Fit Tank
      CHF 33
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
      CHF 57
      Nike Pro Indy
      Nike Pro Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Bandeau Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Indy
      Women's Light-Support Padded Bandeau Sports Bra
      CHF 55
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      CHF 45
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Graphic Crop Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Graphic Crop Tank
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Leggings
      CHF 69.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Victory
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Victory Women's Mid-Rise Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Victory
      Women's Mid-Rise Training Trousers
      CHF 80
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 80
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      CHF 75
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
      CHF 23
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      CHF 57
      Related Stories

      Ultimate comfort. Peak performance.

      Taking our name from the Greek goddess of victory feels about right. Female athletes have been central to Nike designs since the 1970s. Today, we continue to make performance-enhancing women's workout clothes and innovative gym wear to keep you feeling focused. Nike Stealth Evaporation fabric disperses moisture, so your gym clothes dry faster and stay fresher. Our high-performance Dri-FIT fabric will keep you cool during those super intense sessions. Choose women's exercise tops with mesh panels for extra airflow.

      Whatever your game, you need the right support – that's where our smooth and body-hugging sports bras come in. Adjustable straps give a personalised fit, and back clasps make them easy to put on and take off. Our non-sheer leggings passed the squat test, so you can bend with total confidence. Plus, our women's training clothes have handy features like hidden phone pockets so you can focus on the important things, like nailing that PB.

      Whether you're stretching out in your yoga class or hitting a workout hard, you can smash your goals in comfort and style with Nike gym clothes for women.