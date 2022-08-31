The Top 7 Resistance Band Chest Exercises, According to Trainers

From bench presses to push-ups, there is no shortage of chest exercises to try. But what about adding resistance bands?

According to the National Academy of Sports Medicine, resistance bands can help build muscular endurance, explosiveness, balance, flexibility and mobility and increase muscle size and strength just as well as free weights or machines do.

"Bands are portable, lightweight and allow you to up the intensity of an exercise, while still keeping your risk of injury low", said Noam Tamir, CSCS. "Adding bands to a bodyweight move can also increase the muscle activation and add both a core and stability challenge, too".

Resistance bands are one of the most versatile and useful pieces of exercise equipment. In order to see progress (with regard to strength and muscle size), you must add resistance to exercises that you're performing in order to increase the difficulty.

"Bands also add accommodating resistance, which means you can overload weight on one side of the range of motion versus the other", said Mathew Forzaglia, NFPT-CPT. For example, when bench pressing with a band, at the bottom of the movement, the resistance is minimal, while at the top of the motion, the resistance is at its max. "This is a great technique for building strength and explosive power", Forzaglia said.

Not only can resistance bands do just that, but they're also easy to transport and can be used with almost any exercise in any setting—sometimes you just have to get a little creative. They can even be used pre- and post-workout.

"They're a great tool for stretching and mobility, so you can use them in your warm-up as well", Forzaglia said. "They allow for more exercise variation, plus they're really easy to set up".

Ready to add some chest exercises with resistance bands to your workout programme? Try the below moves from Tamir and Forzaglia. "We want to get the most out of them so we're focusing on exercises that continuously overload the muscle", Forzaglia said. "These exercises hit all the angles in the chest, plus you don't have to anchor the band to anything—you can just use your own bodyweight, so the setup is simple".

Perform all of the moves for a complete resistance band chest workout, or choose a couple to add into a day when you're working your chest in addition to other areas.