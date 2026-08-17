Women's Summer Clothes & Apparel

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
$55
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
14% off
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt
$35
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$100
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
$100
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's T-shirt
$35

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Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$68
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
$75

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
$95

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Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
$95
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
15% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Cropped T-Shirt
31% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
35% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
25% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
14% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
25% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
15% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Dress
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Dress
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
T-Shirt
15% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Sleeveless T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Sleeveless T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
14% off

Summer clothes for women: tackle the heat with confidence

When the warm weather arrives, take full advantage in our lightweight and breathable women's summer apparel. Whether you're training outside or beating the heat at the gym, we've got workout wear for almost any challenge. Explore airy clothing that gives you a breezy feel, no matter how high the temperature gets. Plus, with a wide range of colours and shapes, you'll find something to suit you.


Warm-weather ready


The smart materials in our summer clothes for women are designed to keep you playing your best—even in balmy weather. Soft textures and lightweight fabrics give you a barely-there feel, so there's nothing weighing you down. We engineer our materials with stretch as standard to ensure you can bend, twist and lunge in all directions. Want added support? Our compressive styles hug your muscles to guard against injury, as well as making sure your sportswear stays in place as you move. Meanwhile, flat-lock seams work to prevent irritation on your skin, so you can train for longer.


Technology that keeps you cool


Ready to work up a sweat? Thanks to clever Nike Dri-FIT technology, you'll stay cool and dry no matter how intense things get. This innovative material works to draw moisture away from your skin and disperse it across the fabric. From there, it can evaporate faster, so you stay comfortable. We take this to the max with Nike Dri-FIT ADV, levelling the system up with the most in-depth athlete insights and sport science research. We're talking body-mapped engineering, innovative construction and functional design features—all tailored to give you the best experience.


Breathable cuts


You can move freely in our women's summer clothes thanks to styles and shapes specially crafted for warm conditions. Think sleeveless vests, airy shorts and cropped T-shirts. Loose fits allow air to circulate naturally for a comfy feel, while stretchy waistbands and drawcords help you get the perfect fit. In changeable weather, zip-up hoodies are easy to throw on or off as needed. You'll also find feather-light mid-layers with long sleeves that protect your skin from the sun.


Styles for all challenges


No matter what the season holds, our women's summer clothing is ready for it. For high-intensity workouts, we've got supportive sports bras with moulded cups and adjustable straps. Heading to the yoga studio? Browse soft leggings ideal for helping you find inner peace. When the football pitch calls, you can rep your favourite team in a matching strip with swatch-perfect colours and an embroidered crest. The iconic Nike Swoosh appears across our collection, providing a premium pop.


Our next challenge


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose women's summer apparel with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're working to protect the future of sport.