Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Nike Sportswear
        2. /

      Women's Sportswear Sale

      Gender 
      (1)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Product Discounts 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (1)
      Nike Sportswear
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Nike Sportswear Collection Women's High-Pile Fleece Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Women's High-Pile Fleece Hoodie
      Nike City Classic
      Nike City Classic Women's Boots
      Nike City Classic
      Women's Boots
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
      Member product
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Tech Pack Women's High-Waisted Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Tech Pack
      Women's High-Waisted Trousers
      Nike Zoom Air Fire
      Nike Zoom Air Fire Women's Shoes
      Nike Zoom Air Fire
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Rift
      Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Rift
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 97
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Lover XX
      Nike Air Force 1 Lover XX Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Lover XX
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 1
      Nike Air Max 1 Women's shoes
      Nike Air Max 1
      Women's shoes
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft® Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Hooded Jacket
      Nike ACG Watercat+
      Nike ACG Watercat+ Shoes
      Nike ACG Watercat+
      Shoes
      Nike Tech Hera
      Nike Tech Hera Women's Shoes
      Nike Tech Hera
      Women's Shoes
      Nike ACG 'Rope De Dope' PrimaLoft®
      Nike ACG 'Rope De Dope' PrimaLoft® Women's Therma-FIT ADV Lightweight Water-Repellent Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG 'Rope De Dope' PrimaLoft®
      Women's Therma-FIT ADV Lightweight Water-Repellent Hooded Jacket
      Nike Forward Trousers
      Nike Forward Trousers Women's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Trousers
      Women's Trousers
      ISPA Mindbody
      ISPA Mindbody Men's Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      ISPA Mindbody
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Women's Ripstop Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Women's Ripstop Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Air Adjust Force 2023
      Nike Air Adjust Force 2023 Women's Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Nike Air Adjust Force 2023
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV ACG 'Chain of Craters'
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV ACG 'Chain of Craters' Women's Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV ACG 'Chain of Craters'
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage
      Women's Shoes

      Sportswear sale: score yourself a discount

      Our sportswear sale has fantastic discounts to supercharge your training. Whether you love heart-pumping workouts at the gym or early morning jogs, our ladies' sportswear, gym wear and activewear is designed to maximise your performance. Pick up some running trainers with Nike Zoom technology to see massive results as you explode off the track with incredible responsiveness. Looking for a workout top that keeps you feeling cool and dry? Our jackets, hoodies and track tops with Dri-FIT technology wick sweat away from your skin, so you can stay focused.

      We have offers on iconic Nike activewear essentials. Training in winter? Opt for cosy hoodies that keep you insulated and comfortable, so you can maximise your training in the cold. Or look for lightweight track jackets that keep the rain and wind out. Complete your kit with comfortable caps and durable backpacks from our women's sportswear sale.