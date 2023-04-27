Football shirts: peak performance at every game
Whatever your team colours, our men's football shirts let you rep them with pride. Authentic designs offer the same look worn by the pros. Stretchy, breathable shirts deliver unstoppable confidence, whether you're showing off your skills on the pitch or cheering from the sidelines.
Move freely, move faster
With the super-stretchy fabric of men's football jerseys from Nike, you can be ready for anything on the pitch. Men's football shirts with Nike VaporKnit technology reduce cling and give a precise fit, so you can play at maximum speed. Your arms are free to move as you put boot to turf and sprint across the field. Plus, lightweight fabric keeps you cooler during the game, so you can keep pushing. With easy movement, you can chase the next goal with no restrictions.
Stay dry in Nike football shirts
Feeling dry and comfortable is key to playing powerfully. Football shirts with Nike Dri-FIT Technology wick sweat and move it away from the skin. That means moisture dries exceptionally fast, so you feel fresher. If you want to keep your head in the game, choose breathable football kits that'll keep you dry from start to finish.
Keep cool throughout the game
Football kits with Nike Breathe fabric help keep you cool during the most intense moments. Choose shirts with open-hole fabric in high heat zones to stay comfortable when you're pushing your hardest. Mesh panels increase airflow, so you can deliver your best performance.
Find your perfect fit in men's football shirts
Slim fit men's football jerseys have a streamlined design that looks good on and off the pitch. In a jersey that hugs your body, you'll feel confident no matter what. Standard fit shirts have a relaxed, easy feel – ideal for those weekend training sessions or when you're cheering on your team.
Go custom for an original shirt
Love seeing your team on their home turf? Choose a home shirt to show your support. Or, opt for an away shirt as an exciting reminder of watching teams clash on the pitch. Customisable shirts let you take things a step further, adding your own details for a unique look. Select the name and number of your favourite player or use your own name for a one-of-a-kind shirt. With a truly original football jersey in your team's colours, you can make a bold statement.
Choose sustainable materials for a high-performance shirt
Reduce your impact on the planet by choosing football tops made from sustainable materials. To help lessen waste, we make Nike football shirts from recycled polyester and sustainable blends. Our recycled polyester comes from used plastic bottles, which are cleaned and turned into high-quality yarn. Compared to virgin polyester, recycled polyester reduces carbon emissions by about 30%. Plus, it reuses about 1 billion plastic bottles annually. This revolutionary yarn means you'll get the same high performance from your jerseys, while also helping reduce your impact on the environment.