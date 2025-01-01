Bags and backpacks sale: keep your kit together
Our bags sale has practical, durable options to help you safely stow and carry your sports essentials. We have generously sized gym bags with space for large equipment such as mats, rackets and footballs. If you'll be heading out onto the field, go for a bag with a sectioned interior. This makes it easy to keep your muddy boots and activity gear separated from your clean stuff. Going straight from the locker room to the office? Opt for sleek totes with built-in storage for work stuff like laptops and phones.
Whether you're pounding the pavement or heading into open country, our backpack sale has designs made with runners in mind. Lightweight belt styles fasten neatly around your waist for easy access to your essentials without breaking your stride. Adjustable straps mean you can find your perfect fit, or remove it for added carry options. Meanwhile, multiple sectioned pockets help you organise your phone, keys, sports gels and other items.
Need a practical bag to see your young athlete through the school year? Our backpacks on sale have them covered. Wide padded straps spread the load, and optional waist clips provide extra support. Inside, pockets and sections make it easy to keep their belongings neat and organised. You'll also find external mesh pouches to keep their water bottle handy. If you're choosing for a dedicated football fan, we have designs inspired by some of the world's most iconic clubs—so they can rep their favourite team.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose an option from our bags sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.