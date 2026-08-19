  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights
    3. /
  3. Dri-FIT

Women's Dri-FIT Trousers & Tights

(51)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
$75
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
$125
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$75
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Full-Length Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Full-Length Woven Trousers
$110
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$75
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$80
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
$68
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$75
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
$130

See Price in Bag

Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Running Trousers
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$68
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$40
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Joggers
$120
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$150
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$55
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
20% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
40% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$110
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$80
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Knit Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Knit Joggers
$85
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$48
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
$150

See Price in Bag

Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Bestseller
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
$68
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Sold Out
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
$150
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
$150
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
Coming Soon
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Oversized Trousers
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Oversized Trousers
$150
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 French Terry Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 French Terry Joggers
40% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
20% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
40% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$110
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$80
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Knit Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Knit Joggers
$85
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$48
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
$150

See Price in Bag

Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Bestseller
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
$68
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Sold Out
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
$150
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
$150
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
Coming Soon
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Oversized Trousers
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Oversized Trousers
$150
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 French Terry Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 French Terry Joggers
40% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
30% off