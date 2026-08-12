  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Older Kids Training & Gym Trousers & Tights

(13)
Nike Primary Nano
Nike Primary Nano Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Nano Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Nano
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Nano Joggers
$80
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
$40
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
40% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
30% off
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
$45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$30
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
$30
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Tights
$35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
$30
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
$35
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Knit Trousers
$45

See Price in Bag

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
$60
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Trousers
Bestseller
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Trousers
$130

See Price in Bag