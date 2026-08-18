  1. Football
    2. /
  2. Shoes
    3. /
  3. Phantom

Older Kids Phantom Football Shoes

(11)
Size 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Kids Age 
(1)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
Colour 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Tier 
(0)
Collections 
(1)
Phantom
Sports 
(1)
Shoe Height 
(0)
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
$65

See Price in Bag

Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
$75

See Price in Bag

Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
$75

See Price in Bag

Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
$70

See Price in Bag

Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
$160

See Price in Bag

Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
$75

See Price in Bag

Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
$75
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
14% off
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
20% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
14% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
14% off