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Older Kids Lifestyle Trousers & Tights

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Lifestyle
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Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
$70
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
$60
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
$90

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Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
$50
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
$75

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Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
$100
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
$100
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
$50

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
$65

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
$75
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
$60
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
$100
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
$50
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+1
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
$100
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
$60
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
$60
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
30% off
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
40% off
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
40% off
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
40% off
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Netherlands Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
40% off