Older Kids Accessories & Equipment

(25)
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
$35

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Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
$35
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
$26
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
$60

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Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
$60

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Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
30% off
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
$45

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Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
$26
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
$45

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Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
$30
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
$30
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
$35

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Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
$38

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Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
$45

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Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
$26
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
$25
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
20% off
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
23% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
$45
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
$35
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
$18
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
$26
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
$34
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
$34
Nike
Nike Kids' Football Shinguards
Nike
Kids' Football Shinguards
$15
Nike
Nike Kids' Football Shinguards
Nike
Kids' Football Shinguards
$15