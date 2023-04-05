Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. New Releases
        2. /
      2. Lifestyle
        3. /
        4. /

      New Men's Lifestyle Trousers & Tights

      Gender 
      (1)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Lifestyle
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      $130
      Nike Club
      Nike Club Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
      Nike Club
      Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
      $100
      Nike ACG Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Polartec® 'Wolf Tree' Men's Trousers
      Just In
      Nike ACG Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Men's Trousers
      $195
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Lightweight Fleece Trousers
      Just In
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Lightweight Fleece Trousers
      $100
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Zion Dri-FIT Men's Trousers
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Men's Trousers
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
      $115
      Nike Sportswear Air Max
      Nike Sportswear Air Max Men's Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Air Max
      Men's Joggers
      $110
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's French Terry Trousers
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's French Terry Trousers
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Solo Swoosh
      Nike Sportswear Solo Swoosh Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Solo Swoosh
      Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
      $175
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Trousers
      $90
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Men's Lightweight Woven Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Men's Lightweight Woven Trousers
      $120
      Nike Life
      Nike Life Men's El Chino Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Life
      Men's El Chino Trousers
      $115
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid Men's Fleece Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      Men's Fleece Joggers
      $95
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Men's Trousers
      Just In
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Men's Trousers
      $210
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Men's Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Men's Joggers
      $95
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Woven Lined Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Woven Lined Trousers
      $115
      Nike Life
      Nike Life Men's Double Panel Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Life
      Men's Double Panel Trousers
      $160
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Fleece Trousers
      $120