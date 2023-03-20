Skip to main content
      Brazil Home Kit & Shirts 2022/23

      Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$115
      $115
      Brazil 2022/23 Match Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Brazil 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
$210
      $210
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$65
      $65
      Brasil Academy Pro
      Brasil Academy Pro Men's Full-Zip Knit Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Brasil Academy Pro
      Men's Full-Zip Knit Football Jacket
$130
      $130
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$95
      $95
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
$110
      $110
      Brasil 2022/23 Home
      Brasil 2022/23 Home Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brasil 2022/23 Home
      Baby/Toddler Football Kit
$90
      $90
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$115
      $115

      Brazil home kits 2022/2023: be part of history

      Support one of the world's most legendary teams in an authentic Brazil strip. Our new Brazil home football kits are crafted for comfort, so you feel your best whether you're cheering in the crowd or training on the pitch. We also have a range of sizes and fits so the whole family can get involved.

      Our Brazil home shirts are modelled on what the pros wear. Fast-acting Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat to keep you fresh and dry. Pair your shirt with matching shorts, constructed from the same game-enhancing fabric, and play like you're in the starting eleven. For outdoor games, a Brazil jacket is the perfect top layer. Expect lightweight fabrics that keep you warm, without adding bulk.

      Kids will love our Brazil home football kits for juniors, whether they're playing or supporting. Plus, our baby and toddler kits are perfect for mini fans. Give them a head-to-toe look in a Nike Brazil home shirt, shorts and socks. Supremely soft and breathable fabrics keep kids comfy and cool, and all the pieces are easy to slip on for fuss-free dressing.