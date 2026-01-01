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Kids Green Tops & T-Shirts

(15)
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$40
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
$75
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$115
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$50
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$24
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
$24
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
$115
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Shirt
$115
USMNT 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
USMNT 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$115
Brazil
Brazil Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
$85
Nigeria Club
Nigeria Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Nigeria Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$85
Brazil Tech Fleece
Brazil Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Brazil Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
$160
Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$38
Brazil
Brazil Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$38
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$38