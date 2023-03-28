Kids' black joggers: crafted for comfort
Stretchy, stylish and soft, Nike kids' black joggers are designed with their comfort in mind. Made with an array of durable fabrics—think fleece and cosy cotton—these jogging bottoms in classic black are sure to be a sports gear favourite of theirs.
From mastering complex choreography in the dance studio to perfecting intricate footwork on the football pitch, our children's black jogging bottoms allow kids to move with confidence—whatever their favourite sport. Elastic waistbands with drawcords stretch to offer comfortable all-day wear, while tapered styles and ribbed cuffs let kids show off their Swoosh-stamped trainers.
In colder weather, look to children's black joggers with textured fabrics for an ultra-soft feel inside. Our innovative Nike Therma-FIT technology regulates the body's natural heat, keeping little ones snug in cooler seasons. Elsewhere in the collection, look out for kids' black jogging bottoms with thermal fleece side panels—perfect for some extra insulation so they can stay warm and focus on their game.