Poland football kits 2022/2023: streamlined movement on the pitch
Play with pride in the new Poland football kit from Nike. Explore high-performance separates like shorts, shirts and socks crafted in the club’s signature colours to show your team pride. Look out for the Nike Swoosh for an iconic finish.
Stay cool in the Poland national kit
As the game heats up, it’s important to keep your cool. That's why our Poland kits are crafted with innovative fabrics that maintain your optimum body temperature. Lightweight polyester provides maximum breathability, while Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your body as you play. Looking for an extra layer of ventilation? Dri-FIT ADV technology mixes advanced engineering with moisture-wicking fabric and open holes in high-heat zones, providing athlete-tested comfort. With relaxed fits and sweat-wicking designs, the new Poland kit from Nike is designed to have you playing at the top of your game.
Poland football strip with authentic design details
Rep your favourite team with authentic design details. In the Nike collection, you’ll find shirts crafted in Poland’s signature home and away colours, plus the club’s distinctive crest, for an unmistakable Poland finish. Whether you’re cheering at the stadium or scoring on the pitch, you can support your favourite team with pride.
Streamlined movement on the pitch
We know the key to playing a great game is feeling free on the pitch—that’s why you’ll find an array of slim fit pieces in the Poland kit designed to keep you light, fast and energised. Discover a range of short-sleeved football shirts and slim fit drill tops crafted from high-performance fabrics. Streamlined fits are designed to hug the body for easy movement, so nothing comes between you and the ball. Look out for hidden zips at the back of drill tops to personalise your fit.
Get the full Poland training kit
To rep the White Eagles from head to toe, look no further. The new Poland kit from Nike is brimming with pieces to mix and match: don the shirt while you’re cheering at the stadium or pair it with joggers and a jacket for a coordinated look. Training in colder weather? Slim-fit tracksuit bottoms are a perfect option to keep you warm as you play or cool down. Plus, zips on the lower legs make them easy to pull on over boots after training. Select a pair of the club’s knee-length socks for a finishing touch on the pitch.
Kit out budding sports stars
Inspire little football champions with pieces from the Poland national football kit. Designed for mini sports stars, you’ll find shirts and shorts crafted with comfort in mind. Standard fit shirts provide a relaxed feel—and are extra easy to pull on before a game. Each shirt is designed with Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, featuring moisture-wicking fabric that helps kids stay cool during high-intensity training sessions. Match it with their favourite Swoosh-stamped football boots, and socks in their team’s home colours, and they’re ready for the game.