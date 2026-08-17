Corinthians kits 2025/26: power in every thread
Bring a Brazilian flavour to your sportswear collection with the latest Corinthians kit. Whether you're cheering them on from the stands, or stepping onto the pitch yourself, our range is designed to support your every move. We craft our Corinthians F.C. kit with the same pro technology you'll see on the world stage, because we believe everyone deserves the best sports experience. Expect lightweight jerseys, comfy shorts and heat-locking jumpers that step up to every challenge.
Innovative fabric for total comfort
Want to stay cool and dry when you're pushing yourself to the max? Opt for Corinthians shirts made with Dri-FIT technology. The unique high-performance microfibre construction supports the body's natural cooling system by wicking away sweat and dispersing it across the fabric's surface, so it can evaporate faster. We test it rigorously to ensure it lasts for the full life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you can play. The material is lightweight so it won't slow you down. Plus, it's seriously stretchy—letting you lean into every twist, tackle and kick.
Smart construction that's designed for success
Nothing should hold you back from playing your best. So, we've crafted our new Corinthians kits with flat-lock seams and smooth fabric to guard against irritation. Ventilation zones accentuate the breathable feel during intense sessions, and relaxed fits give you plenty of room to move. Elasticated waistbands offer extended comfort, and can be secured with drawstring ties to help them stay in place. Look out for zip-up pockets in some of our styles, allowing you to keep essentials close at hand.
Authentic details
Every piece in our range of Corinthians football shirts is branded with our iconic Swoosh to give it a premium touch. You'll also find the club's crest stitched onto the chests and cuffs, just like on the pros. Swatch-perfect colours for home, away and beyond make it simple to match the team wherever they're playing. Plus, sizes for all ages mean the whole family can be part of the team. Look out for numbered metal tags at the hems of our Corinthians jerseys—giving them an extra touch of authenticity.
You're covered in all weathers
Gearing up to play in balmy conditions? Choose a short-sleeved Corinthians shirt and shorts for an airy feel as you up the intensity. When the temperature drops, look out for long-sleeved options and fleece-lined sweatshirts. Zip-up hoodies are easy to throw on and off, offering maximum versatility. Or, with rain clouds on the horizon, go for a jacket with a water-repellent coating to keep water out.
Planet-friendly materials
We think the beautiful game is even better when it's working to protect the planet. That's why we use recycled materials to make pieces in our Corinthians kits. Think durable yarn spun from old plastic bottles, fishing nets and carpets. It's just one of the ways we're working to reduce carbon emissions and waste as part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative.