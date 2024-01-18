Chelsea F.C. shorts: celebrate your club
Show your support for the Blues in Chelsea shorts from Nike. Our Chelsea football shorts are home to a range of relaxed fits and breathable fabrics—and, of course, the club’s iconic ceremonial lion crest features prominently.
Whether you’re cheering from the stands at Stamford Bridge or repping your favourite team on the pitch, Nike Chelsea shorts are designed to keep you cool. For match day, explore shorts crafted from Nike Dri-FIT technology—the innovative sweat-wicking fabric ensures you stay dry and comfortable in all seasons. And if you need a little extra breathability for high-intensity training sessions, look for shorts with advanced protection in high-heat areas—then let the match begin.
When you’re stepping onto the pitch, comfort is key. That’s why our Chelsea shorts are crafted with ultimate comfort in mind: elastic waistbands and internal drawcords offer a flawless fit, while mesh side panels maximise airflow. Relaxed fits offer easy movement as you jog across the pitch, so nothing comes between you and the ball. Shorts with zipped side pockets let you secure your belongings—so it’s easy to keep your essentials safe, whether you’re at the stadium or heading to training.
Authentic design details help you show your support at the stadium. Look for the club’s lion emblem woven onto the leg of the shorts, set against a backdrop of Chelsea’s unmistakably vibrant blue. And that’s not all—as part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative, we make some of our shorts with recycled polyester fibres. Look out for the Sustainable Materials tag for earth-friendly options.
Coordinate your look and rep the Blues from head to toe with a matching Chelsea F.C. shirt. Like our shorts, you’ll find designs in quick-drying fabrics to keep you cool and composed during the game. For a finishing touch, select Chelsea’s over-the-calf socks and—of course—your favourite Nike football boots.