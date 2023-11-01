Chelsea goalkeeper kit 23/24: celebrate the journey
Show off your allegiance to the Blues with our authentic Chelsea goalkeeper kit. Putting in the hours at the training ground or repping your team in a must-win weekend fixture? Our Chelsea goalie kit will help you channel the spirit of your goalkeeping heroes. Look out for Dri-FIT technology that wicks away sweat from your skin so it can evaporate quickly. That means you stay fresh and focused throughout tough saves and mind-bending penalty shootouts. And with bold colourways and the iconic blue lion badging, your new kit looks its best too.
At Nike, we've always been passionate about supporting young athletes to achieve their dreams. That's why our new season Chelsea keeper kit for junior players uses the same high-spec materials as our adult range. Comfortable tops combine the freedom to move with a sleek, fitted silhouette for distraction-free wear. You'll also find elasticated waistbands with drawstring ties, giving a secure fit so they can stretch, pivot and dive with confidence. When it's time to clean up, machine-washable fabrics make it a doddle to get their kit back up to match standard.
To protect the future of our planet, it's vital that we all start living more sustainably. Nike's Move to Zero initiative has a simple goal: to get our company to net-zero waste and net-zero carbon emissions. It's why you'll find Chelsea goalkeeper shirts and kits made from plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill. We haven't reached our target yet, but we're getting closer. To play your part, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag when you're picking out your Chelsea goalkeeper kit for the new season.