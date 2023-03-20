Nike Black Friday running shoes: build your performance from the ground up
World-class running shoes begin with supportive soles. Our iconic Nike Air soles use pressurised air to soak up impact, for exceptional shock absorption with a lightweight feel. Running long distances on hard surfaces? Our React foam soles give you a flexible toe-off, a smooth ride through the mid-stance and outstanding cushioning when you land. For added stability, choose shoes with broader stacks and a wider shape. Or pick out lower profile designs for a close-to-the-ground feeling. With our running shoes Nike Black Friday deals, it's the perfect time to find a new pair.
Feel the freedom to move with flexible uppers
When you're pushing past your limits, every ounce of weight counts. We build our running shoes with ultra-lightweight uppers, setting you free to fly over the ground. Knit fabrics wrap snugly around your foot for maximum support, then flex and stretch as you do. Testing your endurance? Choose soft sock-liners that give extra protection across the most challenging distances, and reinforced heels that deliver ultimate durability. If you're heading out into the wild, look for foam ankle collars that protect your joints and provide stability on uneven surfaces. You'll find them all in our Nike Black Friday sale.
Get back to nature with Nike Black Friday trail running shoes
Rediscover your wild side with footwear that's specially designed for natural terrain. Ultra-grippy rubber outsoles deliver outstanding stability over rough or slippery surfaces. Low-profile shapes let you feel the ground under your feet as you move. Weatherproof leather uppers set you free to perform in any conditions, and lightweight knit styles provide breathability when you're running in the heat. Choose supportive ankle collars for extra stability, and you'll be ready to explore the world and test your limits.
Inspire their passion with shoes for young runners
Every athlete deserves the best support from their kit. That's why we build our shoes for younger athletes with the same groundbreaking technology as our adult gear. Specially shaped soles promote a correct running gait. Plus, deep cushioning in the inner sole protects growing joints from impact injuries. Knitted mesh uppers deliver extra stretch to let their feet move and breathe. But our durable materials are also built to take a bit of rough and tumble. Start your future running star on the right foot with our Nike Black Friday running shoes promo.
Protect the future with sustainable materials
We all need to take part in the race to save our planet. And the Nike Move to Zero programme has two simple goals: zero carbon, and zero waste. Our Flyknit fabrics use recycled plastic bottles to create ultra-light mesh uppers for your running shoes. Flyleather binds recycled leather fibres to synthetic materials, creating less waste and resulting in a lower impact on our environment. And since 2008, all of our Nike Air soles are made with at least 50% recycled waste.
Look as good as you feel with on-point footwear
Want to run in style? In our Nike Black Friday running trainers promo, we have sleek pairs in classic colours that'll keep your look on the down low. If you're feeling a bolder, brighter vibe, choose a pair with pops of colour and contrasting panels. And get that must-have chunky aesthetic with stacked soles in coordinating or contrasting tones.