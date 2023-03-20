Skip to main content
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket
      $75
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Men's Hooded Jacket
      $120
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™ Women's Trail Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Women's Trail Running Jacket
      $240
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Windrunner Women's Down Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Windrunner
      Women's Down Gilet
      $190
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Statement Warm-up Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Statement Warm-up Jacket
      $150
      Nike Therma-FIT Club
      Nike Therma-FIT Club Men's Woven Insulated Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Club
      Men's Woven Insulated Gilet
      $100
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23 Older Kids' Football Rain Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23
      Older Kids' Football Rain Jacket
      $90
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      $160
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy Pro
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy Pro Men's Hooded Graphic Football Rain Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy Pro
      Men's Hooded Graphic Football Rain Jacket
      $160
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      $160
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Women's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      $100
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Men's Bomber Jacket
      Nike Air
      Men's Bomber Jacket
      $240
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's Harrington Jacket
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's Harrington Jacket
      $100
      Nike Life
      Nike Life Men's Woven Insulated Military Gilet
      Nike Life
      Men's Woven Insulated Military Gilet
      $125
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      $175
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Men's Anorak
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX
      Men's Anorak
      $350
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      $160
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      $175
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $160
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      $115
      Nike Run Division
      Nike Run Division Women's Hooded Running Gilet
      Nike Run Division
      Women's Hooded Running Gilet
      $150
      Nike Repel Tour
      Nike Repel Tour Men's 1/2-Zip Golf Jacket
      Nike Repel Tour
      Men's 1/2-Zip Golf Jacket
      $100
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Men's Running Jacket
      $125
      Jordan 'Why Not?'
      Jordan 'Why Not?' Men's Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 'Why Not?'
      Men's Jacket
      $190

      Nike Black Friday jackets: layer up and push on

      Explore discounted Nike Black Friday jackets from Nike. This collection is all about athletic style to help you handle what the weather has in store. Whether you're on the streets or the track, we've got your back with our high-performance looks. Our coats and hoodies with cutting-edge Nike Shield technology will keep the wind and the rain at bay. We've also pioneered synthetic sheet insulation, along with lightweight down and pillowy fleece, to ensure that you stay warm without extra bulk breaking your stride.

      Every piece blends functional practicality with Nike's sporty streetwear flair. Choose a hoodie with extra height in the collar to keep you dry and comfortable, or with handy zip pockets to store everyday essentials. And you'll always make a bold statement with strong silhouettes and our iconic Swoosh logo. Check out our Nike Black Friday jacket deals, and reinvent your winter wardrobe.