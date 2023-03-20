Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Nike Black Friday Hoodies & Sweatshirts 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $160
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Pullover Hoodie
      $75
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $160
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      $120
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Crew
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Crew
      $68
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Men's Fleece Cardigan
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Men's Fleece Cardigan
      $100
      England Club Fleece
      England Club Fleece Men's Sweatshirt
      England Club Fleece
      Men's Sweatshirt
      $80
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $85
      Jordan Sport DNA
      Jordan Sport DNA Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Sport DNA
      Pullover Hoodie
      $100
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      $115
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      $200
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      $50
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Men's Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
      Men's Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
      $130
      Jordan Artist Series by Mia Lee
      Jordan Artist Series by Mia Lee Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Artist Series by Mia Lee
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      $100
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Washed Fleece Hoodie
      Sold Out
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's Washed Fleece Hoodie
      $185
      Jordan Wings Paris
      Jordan Wings Paris Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Wings Paris
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      $95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Top
      $75
      Inter Milan
      Inter Milan Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Inter Milan
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      $68
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's Harrington Jacket
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's Harrington Jacket
      $100
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Hoodie
      $75
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Draped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Draped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $100

      Nike Black Friday hoodies and sweatshirts: offers on must-have kit

      Stay warm this season with our Nike Black Friday hoodies and sweatshirts offers. Whether you're smashing a mid-winter training session or wrapping up after a high-impact workout – our sweatshirts and hoodies add vital insulation for peak performance. Plus, zip-up styles with drawstring hoods let you adjust the ventilation as your body warms up. Looking for a cosy top to protect your muscles while you cool down? Our pull-on sweatshirts have you covered.

      Whether it's a cold-weather training session or a rainy trail run – sometimes you need to wrap up to smash your goals. Structured double-knit fabrics give maximum warmth without adding bulk, and cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe. Pick up your new favourite layering piece in our Nike Black Friday sweatshirt and hoodie promo.

      You deserve sportswear that looks as good as it feels. And with our Nike Black Friday deals on hoodies, now is the time to upgrade. Rep your footie team in authentic branded club gear, or show off your allegiance with bold Nike Swoosh. Or you can keep your look on the down low, with discreet badging on the chest and sleeves.