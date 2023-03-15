Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Basketball 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $160
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW Basketball Shoes
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW
      Basketball Shoes
      $175
      All-Star Courtside
      All-Star Courtside Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      All-Star Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      $64
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $160
      LeBron XX
      LeBron XX Basketball Shoes
      LeBron XX
      Basketball Shoes
      $270
      Kyrie 6
      Kyrie 6 Basketball Shoe
      Sold Out
      Kyrie 6
      Basketball Shoe
      $170
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Men's Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Men's Shoes
      $150
      Zoom Freak 4
      Zoom Freak 4 Basketball Shoes
      Zoom Freak 4
      Basketball Shoes
      $175
      Zion 2 "Noah"
      Zion 2 "Noah" Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2 "Noah"
      Basketball Shoes
      $160
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      $160
      Nike Precision 5
      Nike Precision 5 Basketball Shoe
      Nike Precision 5
      Basketball Shoe
      $95
      Luka 1
      Luka 1 Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1
      Basketball Shoes
      $145
      Jordan One Take 4
      Jordan One Take 4 Basketball Shoes
      Jordan One Take 4
      Basketball Shoes
      $135
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      $160
      Nike Air Max Impact 4
      Nike Air Max Impact 4 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Max Impact 4
      Basketball Shoes
      $120
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Nike Renew Elevate 3 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Basketball Shoes
      $105
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      $115
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Nike Fly Crossover Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      $64
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      $120
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      $100
      Toronto Raptors City Edition
      Toronto Raptors City Edition Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Toronto Raptors City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      $85
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      $195
      Golden State Warriors Association Edition 2022/23
      Golden State Warriors Association Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Golden State Warriors Association Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $150
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Statement Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan Max90 NBA T-Shirt
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan Max90 NBA T-Shirt
      $50

      Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys: show your colours

      Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

      And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.