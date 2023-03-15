Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike School Shoes & Trainers

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $100
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $105
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Training Shoes
      $160
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $80
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Older Kids' Shoes
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $65
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      $210
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $150
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      $170
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      $150
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $85
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Men's Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Men's Shoes
      $200
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $120
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Men's Shoes
      $135
      Nike Legend Essential 2
      Nike Legend Essential 2 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Legend Essential 2
      Women's Training Shoes
      $80
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $120
      Nike Air Max Excee
      Nike Air Max Excee Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Excee
      Women's Shoes
      $120
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      $145
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      $230
      Nike Air Max 90 Futura
      Nike Air Max 90 Futura Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 Futura
      Women's Shoes
      $190
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      $145
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      $140
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $80
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $65
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $170

      Nike school shoes & trainers: explore new ground

      Our high-performance school trainers have the same signature designs as our adult range – so future sports stars feel powerful as they chase their goals. Back to school trainers in lightweight materials keep kids feeling cool and comfortable. Plus, PE shoes with Max Air cushioning provide maximum protection while they step, kick and jump.

      Our PE trainers deliver support and style, whatever the activity. For sprinters, choose Nike Free technology – it offers extra flexibility in the forefoot for powering across the track. Flat, wide heels ensure ultimate stability, making every step count. And for racket sports, choose low profile designs with plenty of cushioning to absorb impact. Plus, ultra-grippy soles let them stop, pivot and stretch for total precision, hit after hit.

      The collection of Nike back to school shoes includes classic styles, so you can stick to the uniform code. Discreet logos give young athletes the branded look they love, while PE shoes with non-marking soles will protect gym floors.