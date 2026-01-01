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England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants - Work Blue/White

England Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants

40% off

Our premium, lightweight Tech fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep your team no matter the temp.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
  • Style: IB7869-486

England Tech Fleece

40% off

Our premium, lightweight Tech fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep your team no matter the temp.

Product Details

  • Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
  • Style: IB7869-486

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4′7″ (138cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

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    England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants

    England Tech Fleece

    40% off

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