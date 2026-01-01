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England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB7846-410
England Club
40% off
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
Product Details
- Front pocket
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB7846-410
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (155cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
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England Club
40% off