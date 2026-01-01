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England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Midnight Navy/White

England Club

Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

40% off

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB7846-410

England Club

40% off

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.

Product Details

  • Front pocket
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB7846-410

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (155cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
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    England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

    England Club

    40% off

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