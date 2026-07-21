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Nike Club Rules T-Shirt - Black/Obsidian

Nike Club Rules

T-Shirt

$64

Sold Out:

This product is currently unavailable

Heavyweight cotton gives this Club Rules tee stiff drape and a structured feel. Its loose fit feels roomy through the body.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Obsidian
  • Style: IR6999-010

Nike Club Rules

$64

Heavyweight cotton gives this Club Rules tee stiff drape and a structured feel. Its loose fit feels roomy through the body.

Product Details

  • NikeCourt patch
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Obsidian
  • Style: IR6999-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • BIHUI502054085

    Good quality , thick fabric but really soft and comfortable.

  • Really nice shirt

    Raithos

    Sometimes Nike makes those shirts that are just perfect off rip. Love the colour and fit. Wish I could've grabbed XXL, yet XL was suitable too since the shirt is so nice. Gotten compliments when I wear it, love it

Nike Club Rules T-Shirt

Nike Club Rules

$64

Complete the look