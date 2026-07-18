Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts

Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
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Clean meets casual with these classic shorts. Smooth on the outside and super-soft on the inside, their brushed fleece delivers comfort you can count on.
Nike Club
Clean meets casual with these classic shorts. Smooth on the outside and super-soft on the inside, their brushed fleece delivers comfort you can count on.
4.4 stars
Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Nike cargo shorts
Hams
Comfortable fit with many pockets
Great pair of cargo shorts
Nike 270
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a sweepstake/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#teamnike
Nike Club