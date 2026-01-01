A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes

A'Two 'WNBA 30th'

$151.99 $190 20% off

A'ja runs the floor at full speed, all game. That's why we made the A'Two more responsive than her original. If you're ready to keep pace with the M'VP, go full force with soft cushioning that combines with powerful Air Zoom in an encore with extra oomph.

Standing Ovation

This special design honours the WNBA's 30th anniversary, blending the league's debut logo and classic chrome colours to salute the day ones who sparked hope in young hoopers like A'ja. It's a tribute to every player who's laced up in the past, the stars of today and the hoopers of tomorrow.

Keep running

Cushlon 3.0 foam provides optimal cushioning and responsiveness to help you sprint rim-to-rim. A soft layer of extra foam on top offers comfort and support.

Get it and Go

A snappy bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the forefoot gives your first step even more juice when attacking the hoop. A midfoot plate provides ample stability for dynamic movements.

Stop on a Dime

Our herringbone traction pattern helps you stop on a dime and shift gears on command. An injected moulded heel counter stabilises and contains your foot.

Lock in

The durable upper moulds to your foot, keeping you locked in when you're checking opponents defensively or blowing by them with the rock.

Let it Breathe

As a nod to A'ja's signature asymmetry, we added panelled ventilation to one side of the shoe for when the game heats up.