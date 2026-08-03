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Highly Rated
Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes - Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black

Nike Air Superfly

Women's Shoes

$135

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Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black
Hydrogen Blue/Hydrogen Blue/Black/Hydrogen Blue
Pink Foam/Pink Foam/Black/Pink Foam
Select SizeSize Guide

The Superfly ushers in a new era of running-inspired design. It emerges from our vault with new Air and a new attitude. The low-profile shape and outsole pattern channel its athletics heritage, while textured finishes bring your look up to speed.


  • Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black
  • Style: IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

$135

The Superfly ushers in a new era of running-inspired design. It emerges from our vault with new Air and a new attitude. The low-profile shape and outsole pattern channel its athletics heritage, while textured finishes bring your look up to speed.

Benefits

  • The perforated leather upper with suede accents is breathable and durable.
  • The raw-edge construction around the collar adds texture.
  • The Nike Air technology in the heel absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The rubber outsole provides traction and the forefoot pattern is a nod to athletics spikes.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black
  • Style: IB5824-001

Nike Air

The first of its kind, Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step. It's been built to help reduce the weight of the shoe without sacrificing performance, supporting both the athlete and the lifespan of the shoe.

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

Reviews (26)

4.4 stars

  • Feminine & ultra supportive

    Shoefiend904

    I love these! They are so light with tremendous support & the arch support is on point. This shoe is definitely contoured & almost feels custom made regarding the support. Definitely buying another color.

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • Superfly!!

    MISSLBW

    Really comfortable trainers and look great

Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes

Nike Air Superfly

$135

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